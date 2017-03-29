Supreme Court: No change to Temple Mount restrictions

Court turns down request by Likud MK to issue injunction against Knesset rule barring MKs from visiting holy site.

The Supreme Court rejected a request Wednesday morning filed by MK Yehuda Glick (Likud) on Tuesday for an injunction against a prohibition issued by the Prime Minister and the Knesset’s Ethics Committee barring Members of Knesset from ascending the Temple Mount.

In his petition against the Prime Minister, the Ethics Committee, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan, and the chief of Israel Police, Glick argued that the ban violated freedom of movement, religious rights, and effectively deprived MKs of their parliamentary immunity.

Glick requested that the court intervene with an immediate order nullifying the restriction.

Justice Yoram Danziger responded Wednesday morning, turning down Glick’s appeal for an immediate injunction against the prohibition.

In his response Justice Danziger noted the court might consider the matter, but gave no assurances.

The court requested that those listed in the appeal, including the Prime Minister, offer responses to Glick’s claims by May 14th – a month after the Passover holiday.

But the matter may be moot by the time the court does agree to consider the matter, as the Prime Minister signaled earlier this week that he would rescind the prohibition in three months’ time, after the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.