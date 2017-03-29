Massive gold coin stolen from German museum

Thieves steal multi-million dollar gold coin from museum, expert says it 'could be cooling by now.'

A gold coin nicknamed the "Big Maple Leaf" with a face value of $1 million was taken from the Bode Museum in Berlin, Germany, at 2a.m. Monday morning.

On one side of the coin is a likeness of Queen Elizabeth II, and on the other is a maple leaf.

The coin weighs approximately 220 lbs (100 kg), has a diameter of over 20 inches (53 centimeters), has a purity of 999.99/1000 gold, and is estimated to value 3.7 million euros (just over $4 million). It was issued in 2007 by the Royal Canadian Mint, to honor Queen Elizabeth II's state visit to Germany, and given o the Bode Museum in 2010.

According to Berlin police, the thieves climbed in through a window near the back of the museum, using a ladder which was found near the railway tracks by the museum. In their opinion, the operation was carried out by a group of people and took no more than 25 minutes.

It is not clear if there is a security video available, nor what the motive for stealing such a large coin would be.

Former organized crime specialist Chris Mathers said the coin "could be melted into slabs already. It's be cooling right now.

"Two guys could do it, if you don't have to take it far. Two fit guys could easily carry that. You can roll the thing.They should have made it square. It'd be harder to steal."