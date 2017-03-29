Winter weather to return at end of week

Temperatures to rise Wednesday, then drop Thursday night with the return of winter weather.

Wednesday is expected to be partly cloudy or clear. Humidity is expected to drop as temperatures rise.

In Kiryat Shmona, temperatures will be between 12-24 degrees Celsius; Tzfat will see temperatures of 13-18 and Haifa 15-23. In Tel Aviv, temperatures are expected to fall between 15-23 degrees; Jerusalem will see 15-22 degrees; and those living in Be'er Sheva should expect temperatures to be between 17-28 degrees.

On Thursday, the weather will be warmer than usual for the season. However, Thursday evening will see a sharp change in temperature when a cold, damp front comes in and temperatures drop.

Light rain may fall, and southern cities will experience harsh winds, with a chance of dust storms.

The rain will return on Friday, with the weather becoming partly cloudy and temperatures dropping. Local rain will fall in most of Israel.

Shabbat (Saturday) will bring cloudy weather and rain to residents of the north and center.