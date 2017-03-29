May signs letter triggering Brexit

British Prime Minister signs letter that will formally begin the UK's departure from the European Union.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Tuesday night signed the letter that will formally begin the UK's departure from the European Union, the BBC reports.

Giving official notice under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty, the letter will be delivered to European Council president Donald Tusk on Wednesday.

In a statement in the Commons, May will then tell MPs this marks "the moment for the country to come together".

The move follows June's referendum which resulted in a vote to leave the EU.

May's letter will be delivered to Tusk at 12:30 p.m. Britain time on Wednesday by the British ambassador to the EU, Sir Tim Barrow, according to the BBC.

The Prime Minister, who will chair a cabinet meeting in the morning, will then make a statement to MPs confirming the countdown to the UK's departure from the EU is under way.

She will promise to "represent every person in the whole United Kingdom" during the negotiations - including EU nationals, whose status after Brexit has yet to be settled.

"It is my fierce determination to get the right deal for every single person in this country," she will say.

"For, as we face the opportunities ahead of us on this momentous journey, our shared values, interests and ambitions can - and must - bring us together."

Article 50 gives both sides two years to reach an agreement, so unless both sides agree to extend the deadline for talks, the UK will leave on March 29, 2019.

Negotiations are expected to begin in mid-May.