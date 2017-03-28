Soldier loses consciousness and dies

Private Lotem Kordover found unconscious in her room and taken to hospital where she was pronounced dead. IDF investigating.

An IDF soldier, Private Lotem Kordover, 18, from Rishon Letzion, who is serving in the Intelligence Corps, died on Tuesday evening, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

Kordover was evacuated to a hospital earlier in the day, after she was found unconscious in her room. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The circumstances of her death are being investigated. Her family has been notified.

The tragic incident is the latest in a series of deaths that have occurred in the IDF in the last two years.

Just last week, Major (Res.) Elhanan Brezner died after collapsing following a military run in the Jordan Valley.

Roni Numa, the Head of Central Command, appointed a commission to investigate the incident. The military police likewise launched their own investigation into the death.

A year ago, 19-year-old private Yehuda Suissa from Moshav Beit Uziel tragically collapsed and died during intense physical activities at the Givati Brigade training base.