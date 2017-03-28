'There hasn't been nationalist incident for decades'

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo referred to the stabbing of a Jewish woman by an Arab assailant Monday and said it appeared to be a criminal incident.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo visited the principal of the Rambam school in Lod who was stabbed Monday night by an Arab assailant and expressed the hope that the incident was a criminal incident and not nationalistically motivated.

The 44-year-old woman was stabbed on Katznelson street in Lod and moderately wounded. She is hospitalized at the Assaf Harofeh medical center.

Mayor Revivo initiated a special meeting in the wake of the incident including police and Shabak representatives in Lod. The mayor said that "for decades there hasn't been a nationalist incident in Lod and I believe in the great responsibility incumbent on the public to maintain the fragile but stable coexistence."

On his Facebook page Revivo added that "the main direction [of the investigation] is criminal and I hope that at the end of the intricate investigation the evidence on the scene will support this view."