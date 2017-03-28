Argentina's president visits Anne Frank House

Heads of state visiting the Netherlands rarely make official visits to the House.

Argentina´s President Mauricio Macri along with the Argentinean-born Queen Maxima of the Netherlands visited the Anne Frank House in Amsterdam.

During the visit, Argentina signed two cooperation agreements to spread Anne Frank´s lessons to Argentinean young people and to promote dialogue and tolerance.

Argentina´s delegation and Queen Maxima were given a guided tour by executive director Ronald Leopold.

The Argentine president together with first lady Juliana Awada and several ministers started a two-day official visit to the Netherlands on Monday. After a meeting with the Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander, the first activity on the agenda was the visit to Anne Frank House.

Heads of state visiting the Netherlands rarely make official visits to the Anne Frank House.

“The message of Anne Frank is one of hope in the midst of darkness. Anne Frank’s father was able to transform his enormous pain into a vision, committing the world to the struggle for human rights. ‘Think of all the beauty around you and be happy,’ Anne Frank wrote. With affection and respect,” Macri wrote in the museum guestbook.

The cooperation agreements were signed by Leopold from the museum, along with Argentinean Education Minister Esteban Bullrich and Human Rights Secretary Claudio Avruj, a former executive director of the Argentinean Jewish political umbrella organization DAIA.

According to the Argentinean government, the agreements establish “a relationship of cooperation, coordination and reciprocal exchange to spread the legacy of Anne Frank and promote social inclusion processes and coexistence.”

Since 2009 there has been an Anne Frank House and Museum in Argentina. It hosts permanent exhibitions and provides educational activities. The director of the Buenos Aires Anne Frank House and Museum, Hector Shalom, also participated in the presidential visit to Amsterdam´s Anne Frank House.

In December 2014, a statue of the Holocaust teen diarist was dedicated in Buenos Aires.