'Trump could be registered in history books'

'Embassies are always located in the capital and our capital is Jerusalem- not Tel Aviv,' said Minister Naftali Bennett at AIPAC conference.

Education Minister Naftali Bennett(Jewish Home) spoke at the AIPAC conference in Washington and called on President Trump to transfer the American embassy to Jerusalem, "the capital of the Jewish nation for over 3000 years."

Bennett said that "nearly 70 years ago President Truman made history when he became the first president to recognize the State of Israel. President Trump could be registered in the history books as the first president to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. President Trump, please move the embassy to Jerusalem."

Bennett also addressed the US administration and said "we want you to be the first nation to transfer its embassy to Jerusalem," and added that Israel could deal with the repercussions of the move whatever they would be. "Embassies are always located in the capital city and our capital is Jerusalem- not Tel Aviv," concluded Bennett.