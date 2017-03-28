2 Israelis killed in car accident in Romania

Two Israelis killed, three injured in accident in Romania.

Two Israeli Arabs in their 20s were killed killed in a car accident in Romania Tuesday morning, the Israeli Foreign Ministry reported.

Among the dead were Muhammad Aljabrin, a 23-year old medical student from Lod, and Ahmed Dahamsha from Kfar Kana.

The 23-year old student was driving with four friends, also Israeli Arabs, when their car collided with a second vehicle near Bucharest. The car carrying the five Israelis then skidded off the road and into the Dambovita river.

Medical teams in Romania evacuated the injured to a Bucharest hospital.

The Ministry has contacted the families of those killed and injured in the accident. Several families of those involved in the accident have already scheduled flights to Romania to visit the injured students now being treated in Bucharest.