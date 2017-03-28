Robbers hold up Jerusalem post office at knife-point

Post office in haredi neighborhood robbed by knife-wielding men who made off with 10,000 shekels in cash.

A post office in the heart of a predominantly haredi neighborhood in the capital was the scene of an armed robbery Tuesday morning.

Two masked men entered the branch of the Israel Post Company in Ramat Shlomo in Jerusalem and demanded one of the tellers hand over whatever cash was kept on site.

While issuing the demands, one of the men brandished a knife and threatened to stab employees if they did not comply immediately.

Employees at the post office handed over roughly 10,000 shekels ($2,765) in cash to the robbers, who then promptly fled.

Police were called to the scene, but were too late to apprehend the robbers. The two men are still at large and authorities are conducting searches of the area.

“A short time ago police were notified of a robbery that took place in the post office in Ramat Shlomo,” a police spokesperson said. “Two suspects entered the post office with their faces covered, stole some 10,000 shekels while making threats with a knife, and then fled by foot. A police investigation has been opened, with a criminal identification unit operating simultaneously with search efforts in the area.”