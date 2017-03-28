Arabs uproot trees - and Jews are arrested

Jews and Arabs clashed near Yitzhar a week ago, after Arab resident uprooted trees near the community. None of the Arabs was arrested.

Six Jewish youths were arrested Tuesday night in a police raid on thecommunity of Yitzhar in Samaria. Five of them have already been released after they were interrogated on suspicion of involvement in a dispute with Arabs which broke out last week near Yitzhar. Arabs from the village of Dama ascended towards the community and uprooted olive trees in the orchard of one of the residents. The Arabs also plowed fallow lands near the community which had not been plowed in the past.

Residents of the community went to the site and a confrontation between the sides ensued. After the interrogation at the Ariel police station the five detainees were released on bail. Attorney Adi Kedar from the Honenu legal aid organization provided legal assistance to the detainees.

Honenu is an Israeli Zionist legal aid organization which offers legal assistance to Jews to protect and preserve their rights to receive a fair judicial process. The organization stressed that according to the information it obtained, the detainees were not invited to interrogation as is accepted practice and neither were the Palestinians who uprooted the trees detained.

Another detainee was arrested during the police raid on suspicion of attacking police. The detainee denies the allegations and according to eyewitness accounts, police officers jumped on him and arrested him without him committing any offense. He was interrogated and will be brought to a hearing in the Petah Tikva Magistrate court.