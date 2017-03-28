Year after wife's murder, Natan Meir gets engaged

13 months after his wife was brutally murdered by an Arab terrorist, widower Natan Meir gets engaged. Couple's daughter also engaged.

Just over a year after his wife was murdered by an Arab terrorist in their home in Otniel, Natan Meir is engaged to be married – just weeks after his daughter announced her own engagement.

Thirteen months ago, an Arab terrorist broke into the Meir home and stabbed 39-year old Dafna Meir, a hospital nurse, to death in front of her young children.

Dafna was survived by her husband, Natan, the couple’s four children and two foster children.

Earlier this month the Meir family celebrated the engagement Dafna and Natan’s oldest child, Renana.

Renana’s fiancé, Leiba Ohr, proposed to her on the Mount of Olives, overlooking the Temple Mount.

On Monday Natan Meir announced that he too was engaged to be married.

In a Twitter post, Meir’s friend and neighbor, MK Yehuda Glick (Likud), congratulated Meir and his new fiancé, Zohar Morgenstern.