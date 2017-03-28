Anti-Semitic graffiti found at Arizona school

Graffiti including swastikas and the words “white power” have been discovered on the auditorium of a Phoenix high school, JTA reported Monday.

The vandalism on the outside walls of the auditorium at Pinnacle High is being investigated by the police bias crime unit, according to the Arizona Jewish News.

“No place for hate in Phoenix,” the city’s mayor, Greg Stanton, tweeted after first tweeting that “Chief Williams briefed me on racist & anti-Semitic graffiti at Pinnacle High. Police will need the public’s help to catch the offenders.”

The Jewish Federation of Greater Phoenix called the discovery “terrible and upsetting”, according to JTA.

“This is a terrible and upsetting act and why Federation remains vigilant in the face of persecution and dedicated to building strong, vibrant Jewish communities,” read the statement signed by Executive Director Marty Haberer.

“Our Jewish community is strong and will always speak out against anti-Semitism and hate of any kind. We know the majority of the non-Jewish community feels the same way and that this acts in no way represents our larger community,” he added.

The incident is the latest in a string of anti-Semitic incidents in the United States in recent months.

Last week, more than 100 hand-drawn swastika leaflets were distributed on the campus of Virginia Tech University.

A week earlier, fliers calling to “end Jewish privilege” were found at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

In addition, several Jewish cemeteries have been vandalized during the anti-Semitism wave, including in Rochester, New York; Philadelphia; and St. Louis.