Woman stabbed by Arab in Lod

In the Ramat Elyashiv neighborhood of Lod a woman was attacked by Arab and moderately wounded. Police investigating motive for attack.

A 44-year-old woman was stabbed and moderately wounded Monday evening in the city of Lod. Paramedics and MDA personnel treated her and evacuated her to the Asaf Harophe hospital suffering from stab wounds to her upper body.

The emergency paramedic of MDA, Mendy Amitai, described the treatment of the wounded woman. "When we arrived on the scene we saw inside an apartment a 44-year-old woman fully conscious who was suffering from stab wounds to the upper body. We were told that she had been stabbed in the street and had returned to the apartment.

"We gave her initial treatment and stopped the bleeding and transferred her in moderate condition to hospital," said Amitai.

Police opened an investigation into the incident and are checking all avenues. At present police believe criminal elements to be the most likely cause of the incident.