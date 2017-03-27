Herzog: Nikki Haley following in footsteps of Patrick Moynihan

Opposition Leader Yitzhak Herzog gave an interview with Jerusalem Post editor-in-chief Yaakov Katz live on stage at the annual AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington DC Monday.
Herzog thanked the AIPAC organization for "acknowledging [the upcoming 20th anniversary of the death of] my late father, [former President of Israel] Chaim Herzog."
Herzog recounted his father's famous speech at the UN following the passage of General Assembly Resolution 3379, which declared Zionism to be racism. Then-Ambassador Chaim Herzog symbolically tore up the resolution "in front of the whole world."
"His colleague then was the US ambassador, Daniel Patrick Moynihan, a great American who Ambassador Nikki Haley is following in his footsteps," Herzog added.
He also recounted how his grandfather, Israel's first Chief Rabbi, Rabbi Yitzhak Halevy Herzog, met with then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 1941 to ask him to rescue the Jews of Europe from the Nazi killing machine. "AIPAC was not there. Israel was not there."