'PM behind articles criticizing a minister? Unprecedented'

Professor Avi Diskin estimates that despite tensions the coalition is not falling apart. 'No party has a real interest in elections.'

Professor Avi Diskin, the director of the School for Management, Government and Law at the Academic Center for Law and Science, said in an Arutz Sheva interview that despite the present crisis over the broadcasting corporation, the coalition will not fall apart.

"If we measure the interests of the parties involved, I believe the chance of elections is not great. All those who are involved have no interest in elections. I don't see opinion polls predicting a great victory for Likud, and Kahlon's situation in the polls is also grim. Even for Bennett who is doing well in the polls, it wouldn't be advantageous to go to elections. The opposition from the Zionist Union will not gain from elections, only Yair Lapid will succeed, but even for him it is a risk," said Diskin.

He estimates that in the end a compromise will be reached over the corporation since the negotiations are at present discussing what the new body will be called and who will take care of workers laid off from the IBA. " I wouldn't hurry to hire advertising agencies for elections. The government is functioning more or less and coalitions are not dismantled over such marginal issues."

Professor Diskin says that reports of the prime minister initiating articles against Naftali Bennett are unprecedented.

"I think the tension should be on Bennett's side and he responded quite calmly. If indeed the prime minister initiate a series of articles against a minister in his government, this would be an incredible and unprecedented event. I must say that Bennett's response was rather tepid," concluded Diskin.