Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi of Ramat Gan, says that women can suffer spiritual degeneration if they do not study Torah regularly.

Ramat Gan Rabbi Yaakov Ariel stated that "In our generation women are obligated to study Torah."

The Rabbi was speaking at the National Conference on Oral Law taking place at the Orot Israel campus in Elkana since yesterday. The conference will continue on Thursday and Sunday at the Rehovot campus.

The rabbi gave the concluding words at a panel discussing the study of Torah Shebe'al Peh(The Oral Law) in women's colleges and high schools. The panel was chaired by Dr. Leah Wiesel and included participation of leading female educators Esti Rosenberg, Inbal Melamed and Meirav (Tobol) Kahana.

Rebbetzin Rosenberg, the daughter of Har Etzion Yeshiva founder Rabbi Aaron Lichtenstein, said that "women must invest in their religious development at least as much as they invest in career development." and added that "we as women must not lower ourselves in comparison to men on the matter of Torah study."

Rebbetzin Wiesel said that "Torah study for girls in colleges and campuses is becoming more significant and more serious for more and more graduates of religious education."

Rabbi Ariel called on women to invest in the study of Oral Law. "Mathematics can be studied? If it must be studied, people study it. Torah must also be studied. Do not run away. We are in favor of equality, but it involves equal effort... A woman is not obligated in the commandment of Torah study but she must study Torah for the sake of the commandment to fear Heaven as if there is no Torah study there is no fear of heaven."

On Thursday the conference will continue at the Rehovot branch of the Orot Israel college and will be devoted to the Rambam(Maimonides). Participants will include Nobel prize winner Professor Robert Aumann and Supreme Court Judge Noam Solberg.

Prof. Yuval Sinai, president of Orot college, welcomed the conference and said that he was glad to continue the tradition of conferences on the topic of the Oral Law. Similar conferences have taken place at Mossad Harav Kook over the past fifty years.