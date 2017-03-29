'Every orphan's life is a three-volume story'

Speaking about their pre-Pesach (Passover) charity campaign to organize weddings for 45 orphans, Kupat Ha'ir International Senior Representative Nosson Yaffe said, "Every single orphan's life is a story that can fill three volumes."

"What they went through from the age one of their parents passed away until, thank G-d, they came to the point where they became engaged...everyone should cry all night knowing that there are such people among us, going through such pain, and what they have gone through to be eligible for this campaign," Yaffe said.

"Do you know how much therapy these people must have? What these children have gone through, how much their mother has to go through? All we're trying to do over here is to lighten [their burden] a little bit, in the easiest way possible, with money.

"We're not asking anyone to take these children for five years, to take care of them day and night.

"I promise you, the money you'll be giving will be going straight to the orphans. Not only to the orphan, to the wedding of the orphans, and to help them get on a little bit in life, which means basics for the next few months or the year after the wedding.

"Kupat Ha'ir... is run by the gedolei hador (rabbis). Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky deals with every case. Every question is taken to him by the rabbanim (rabbis) of Kupat Ha'ir...they take care of each case personally."

When asked how the orphans feel about receiving charity, Yaffe said, "These orphans have been through a lot in their lives, they know they have no choice. Without help they can't start the day, never mind finishing the day.

"Behind every story there's an application form, there's an invitation. In a nice way we've checked up the whole story, and how much they need to receive help.

"The Jewish people - G-d has nothing to be ashamed of, it's unbelievable how the Jewish people are doing their job as givers.

"Our job is to be always as much as we can be on the giving side. At the same time, we believe that when we are giving, we're receiving more than we are giving."

