For the first time the IDF is inducting special needs youths into its ranks via the 'Big People in Uniform' program.

For the first time in Israel's history, 11 young special needs people have been drafted into the IDF through the "Big People in Uniform" program. The youths were sworn in at an open ceremony on Monday in the presence of their families. One of the youths is a young Muslim from Qalansawa who will receive a Quran, and another is haredi.

The ceremony took place at Ammunition Hill in Jerusalem.