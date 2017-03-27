Patient attacks hospital nurse

A patient in his 50s on Monday morning attacked a nurse in Assaf HaRofeh Medical Center's emergency room.

The patient began to curse the nurse and threaten her, then threw a computer screen at her. Security staff arrested the patient and brought him to the police for questioning.

Hospital Director Dr. Benny Davidson said, "The hospital staff will have zero patience for threats and violence against its members.

"I call on all law enforcement organizations to severely punish the perpetrators of any and all incidents of violence against medical staff."

Violence against medical staff is not a new phenomenon, and several incidents were reported recently. In the most severe of these incidents, a patient in a Holon health clinic set fire to a nurse.