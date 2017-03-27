Kushner to head new White House 'SWAT team'

Trump plans to unveil new Kushner-led Office of American Innovation; staffed by strategic consultants answerable directly to President

President Donald Trump will name his son-in-law, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner, to lead a new office, designed to bring ideas and expertise from the business world and responsible for streamlining and overhauling the federal government, the White House said on Sunday night.

President Trump will unveil the White House Office of American Innovation on Tuesday, described as a “SWAT team” for applying lessons learned from American businesses such as Apple and Tesla in a bid to bypass the restrictive machinery of Washington and make sweeping changes.

As the Washington Post reports, this team will be comprised entirely of individuals from the private sector—former business executives, for the most part. They will operate from the West Wing and report directly to Trump.

The key tasks of the White House Office of American Innovation will be overhaul of veterans care, fighting opioid addiction, and potentially privatizing some aspects of government.

On the reasons for opening the office, President Trump said: "I promised the American people I would produce results, and apply my 'ahead of schedule, under budget' mentality to the government." Kushner concurs: "The government should be run like a great American company."

Main players in the new office include: Gary Cohn, outgoing president and chief operating officer at Goldman Sachs, who now heads the White House National Economic Council; Senior NSC advisor and former Assistant Secretary of State Dina Habib Powell, Chris Liddell, Reed Cornish, and Andrew Brembeg. The office has spoken with and will continue collaboration with businessmen Bill Gates, Tim Cook, Elon Musk and Marc Benioff of Salesforce.

Additionally, there have been reports that Kushner has been collaborating with supposed foe Chris Christie on a soon-to-be-announced drug addiction council.