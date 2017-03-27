Bahrain busts Iranian-linked terror cell

Bahrain said on Sunday it had broken an Iranian-linked "terrorist cell" suspected of involvement in a bomb attack on a police bus in February and plotting to assassinate senior officials, Reuters reported, citing Bahrain’s state news agency BNA.

The Bahraini agency quoted an Interior Ministry statement which said that the 14-member cell was working under direct supervision from two exiled Bahrainis living in Iran, one of whom was recently designated by the United States as a "global terrorist".

According to the statement, six of the members of the cell received military training in camps under Iranian Revolutionary Guard supervision, five had been trained by Hezbollah and three received training in Bahrain.

They are suspected of a bomb attack on a bus in February that injured five police officers, the agency said. The group is also suspected of plotting to attack "senior officials", though no further details were provided.

The arrests mark the second time this month that Bahrain uncovered members of a terrorist cell.

In early March, a 54-member terrorist organization involved in prison breaks and attacks on security forces was uncovered. 25 members of that group were arrested, while the others were at large.

In February, Bahrain executed three men found guilty of perpetrating a bomb attack that led to the death of three police officers in 2014.

Bahrain regularly accuses Iran of fomenting civil unrest and supporting attacks against security forces in the country. In 2015 Bahrain recalled its ambassador from Iran over these charges, which Iran denies.

In 2013 Bahrain became the first Arab country to blacklist Iranian-backed Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.

Last year, it published a list of 68 Islamist groups it classified as "terrorist", including Al-Qaeda and its branches in Yemen and North Africa, Al-Nusra Front in Syria, and the Islamic State group (ISIS).