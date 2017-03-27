Did the Mossad recruit agents in France?

French newspaper reports Mossad agents tried to recruit French agents to spy for Israel in 2010.

The French newspaper Le Monde reported on Sunday that in 2010 Mossad agents tried to recruit French agents to spy for Israel “to the point of crossing the line of turning them into double agents.”

According to the report, the purpose of the recruitment was to gather information about a Syrian citizen who was involved in acquiring non-conventional weapons for the regime of President Bashar Al-Assad.

The newspaper also reported that the Mossad agents who arrived in France under a false identity stayed in the country illegally for a lengthy period of time, and succeeded in obtaining significant intelligence information about the Syrian citizen in question.

The newspaper cited sources who claimed that the Israeli recruitment appeared to have succeeded, since French agents were seen with Israeli agents and apparently even gave them information in exchange for personal favors.

There has been no comment from either Israel or France on the Le Monde report, which cited an internal report written by French intelligence.