'The Jewish Home will always find something to complain about'

Coalition Chairman Bitan says Kahlon needs to compromise, slams Jewish Home for causing additional instability.

Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) on Sunday morning said Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) has to "give up his ego" and compromise with Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on the issue of the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation (IPBC).

"The Prime Minister made a mistake when he created a board of CEOs to organize the IPBC, and I was forced to back him," Bitan told Kol Barama Radio. "We needed to have this crisis then, not now.

"It looks like we're stuck, since there's no way to form an additional government. Kahlon needs to give up his ego a bit and compromise, unless he wants new elections."

Bitan also said the coalition's instability wasn't just because of Kahlon.

"It could be that we'll have a coalition crisis with the Jewish Home party, too," he said. "It doesn't matter what Netanyahu agrees with US President Donald Trump about the settlements - the Jewish Home will not be happy."

On Saturday night, Bitan said Netanyahu would continue to refuse to create the IPBC, and if Kahlon did not compromise, new elections would be held.

Kahlon and Netanyahu are expected to meet to discuss the issue.

The disagreement is a result of Kahlon's insistence on closing the existing Israel Broadcasting Authority and creating the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation to take its place.

Previously, Netanyahu had promised to support the creation of the IPBC. However, after he listened to IBA employees last week, Netanyahu changed his mind and decided to recant his support for the IPBC.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu and Kahlon attempted to come to an agreement, but were unsuccessful.