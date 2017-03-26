London terrorist acted alone

British police determine Khalid Masood acted alone and there is no information to suggest further attacks are planned.

Khalid Masood, the terrorist who carried out the attack in London this week, acted alone and there is no information to suggest further attacks are planned, local police said on Saturday, according to the BBC.

"We must all accept that there is a possibility we will never understand why he did this," said Deputy assistant commissioner Neil Basu.

"We still believe that Masood acted alone on the day and there is no information or intelligence to suggest there are further attacks planned,” he added.

"Even if he acted alone in the preparation, we need to establish with absolute clarity why he did these unspeakable acts to bring reassurance to Londoners, and to provide answers and closure for the families of those killed and the victims and survivors of this atrocity,” said Basu.

"Nevertheless, we are determined to understand if Masood was a lone actor inspired by terrorist propaganda or if others have encouraged, supported or directed him.”

Four people were killed and 50 injured when Masood drove his car into people before stabbing a police officer.

A 58-year-old man, who was arrested in Birmingham the morning after the attack under the Terrorism Act, remains in custody, and a 32-year-old woman who was arrested in Manchester, remains on police bail, Metropolitan Police said, according to the BBC.

The Islamic State (ISIS) claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s terror attack, but it is unclear whether ISIS directed Masood or merely inspired him.

The Metropolitan Police said Masood, 52, who had previous criminal convictions but none for terrorism, had used a number of aliases.

At birth, he was registered in Dartford, Kent, as Adrian Elms, but later took his stepfather's name becoming Adrian Ajao in childhood.

In the early 2000s, he was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm after slashing a man across the face with a knife in a pub.