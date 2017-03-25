Two men murdered in Nazareth

Series of violent incidents kill three men, injure teen.

Two men were murdered in a shooting attack on Saturday evening in the northern city of Nazareth.

The attack appears to be criminal.

At approximately the same time, a young man was found stabbed in a parking lot near Tel Aviv's Central Bus Station.

Magen David Adom paramedics attempted to resuscitate the man, who was unconscious and in critical condition, but were forced to declare his death.

Earlier on Saturday evening, a 15-year-old youth was severely wounded by gunshots fired at the courtyard of a house in the northern Arab-Israeli town of Jisr az-Zarqa, near Caesarea.

MDA paramedics treated the victim and took him to Hillel Yaffe Hospital in Hadera.

Israel Police are investigating all three incidents.