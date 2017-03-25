Coalition chairman: If Kahlon doesn't cave, we'll have elections

Coalition Chairman Bitan says if Finance Minister Kahlon doesn't agree to compromise, he'll force new elections.

Coalition Chairman David Bitan (Likud) spoke on Saturday night about the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation conflict on Channel 2's "Meet the Israeli Press" program.

Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu arrived returned on Wednesday from his official visit to China, but has not yet come to an agreement with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu).

"If Kahlon does not compromise, there will be elections," Bitan warned, explaining that no agreement has been reached yet.

"We cannot add the Zionist Union to the coalition," he said. "Either we agree, or we have new elections."

MK Roy Folkman (Kulanu) said he doesn't see any reason to hold new elections.

"We are part of the coalition, and the coalition is both social and right-wing. We are accomplishing a lot in this coalition," Folkman said. "The public isn't interested in this issue, and wants the government to deal with it.

"The unending discussions surrounding this issue are inappropriate."

The disagreement is a result of Kahlon's insistence on closing the existing Israel Broadcasting Authority and creating the Israel Public Broadcasting Corporation to take its place.

Previously, Netanyahu had promised to support the creation of the IPBC. However, after he listened to IBA employees last week, Netanyahu changed his mind and decided to recant his support for the IPBC.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu and Kahlon attempted to come to an agreement, but were unsuccessful.