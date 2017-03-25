Trump's policy on Judea and Samaria

Report says Trump will agree to unlimited building in Judea and Samaria - as long as it stays within existing 'settlement blocs.'

US President Donald Trump is expected to recognize thousands of new housing units in Judea and Samaria, and to approve the erection of a new town for Amona's expellees, reported Israel's Channel 2.

According to the reports, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu will later agree to limit building in Judea and Samaria, while advancing building in the existing "settlement blocs."

However, Netanyahu's aides have said the report is inaccurate, and it is not clear how the Likud and Jewish Home parties will react to the final policy.

On Sunday, the White House and Israel published a joint readout announcing four days of discussions on the Israeli-Arab conflict.

"The issues the two delegations discussed are exceptionally complicated, and the fact that both governments dedicated such senior delegations for nearly a full week of talks reflects the close cooperation between the two countries and the importance both assign to this vital task," the readout said.

"The Israelis welcomed United States interest in continuing to play a facilitating role in advancing issues regarding electricity and water in ways that will benefit both Israel and the Palestinians and also move the Palestinians toward self-sustainability in these crucial areas.

"Following up on discussions Mr. Greenblatt had in Ramallah last week, the two sides agreed on the importance of implementing measures benefiting the people of Gaza.

"The two delegations also discussed Israeli settlement construction, following up on Prime Minister Netanyahu’s visit to Washington and Mr. Greenblatt’s recent visit to Israel. The United States delegation reiterated President Trump’s concerns regarding settlement activity in the context of moving towards a peace agreement.

"The Israeli delegation made clear that Israel’s intent going forward is to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that takes those concerns into consideration. The talks were serious and constructive, and they are ongoing," the readout concluded.