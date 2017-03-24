American court won't allow terror suit against PA

Federal appeals court rules that families of victims of Joseph's Tomb attack won't be allowed to sue PA for damages.

A federal appeals court in the United States ruled on Friday that the families of Jewish worshippers who were killed or wounded during a 2011 attack in Joseph’s Tomb will not be allowed to sue the Palestinian Authority (PA) for damages in U.S. courts.

The decision upheld a lower court ruling to dismiss the case, according to The Associated Press.

The attack, which was carried out by a PA security guard, killed Israeli citizen Ben-Yosef Livnat, nephew of former Likud Minister Limor Livnat.

Also wounded in the same attack were Americans Yitzhak Safra and Natan Safra.

The families sued under the federal Anti-Terrorism Act, saying the shooting took place at the behest of the Palestinian Authority and was directed at the U.S.

The U.S Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, however, said there was no evidence that the attack targeted the U.S.

Terror victims have been successful in suing the PA in the United States in the past. In 2015, the PA and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) were found liable by a court for their role in encouraging and inciting terror attacks during the Second Intifada.

