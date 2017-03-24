'Friedman committed to strengthening ties with Israel'

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) welcomed the confirmation of David Friedman as the United States Ambassador to Israel.

“At a time of ongoing volatility and instability in the Middle East, U.S. support for Israel must be resolute and not open to doubt. Mr. Friedman is committed to strengthening the U.S.-Israel relationship and recognizes the importance of fighting against efforts to delegitimize our close ally,” Cruz wrote on Facebook.

“I am confident that he will be a strong advocate for our country and regret the partisan discord that surrounded his nomination. I congratulate Mr. Friedman on his confirmation and look forward to working with him in the weeks and months ahead,” he added.

On Thursday, the Senate voted to confirm Friedman by a vote of 52-46. Just two Democrats, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Bob Menendez of New Jersey, crossed party lines to vote in favor of confirmation.

On March 9 the Senate Foreign Relations Committee narrowly approved Friedman’s nomination, 12-9, with all 11 Republicans plus Menendez voting in favor, while 9 of the 10 Democrats voted against.

