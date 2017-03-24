Creative Spirit

Bezalel is Divinely inspired in his creation of the Mishkan. Is our creativity Divine too?

Contact Editor
Judy Simon,

The modern Mishkan in Shilo
The modern Mishkan in Shilo
By INN

The Israelites in the desert were told to build the Mishkan, a temporary Temple.

Bezalel was designated the chief artisan, but many Israelites helped with this creation .

The people involved in this creative activity were described as having "wisdom of the heart", a spark of Divine inspiration in their creative work.

Even today's artisans have spiritual inspiration in their creativity.

Then: Rina Cadranel, an art teacher, talks about the creativity within each of us.

And: David Friedman on the connection between Torah and art.



Loading....

Click here to download the podcast




Tags:mikdash kids


Related Stories