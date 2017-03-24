Creative Spirit

Bezalel is Divinely inspired in his creation of the Mishkan. Is our creativity Divine too?

The Israelites in the desert were told to build the Mishkan, a temporary Temple.

Bezalel was designated the chief artisan, but many Israelites helped with this creation .

The people involved in this creative activity were described as having "wisdom of the heart", a spark of Divine inspiration in their creative work.

Even today's artisans have spiritual inspiration in their creativity.

Then: Rina Cadranel, an art teacher, talks about the creativity within each of us.

And: David Friedman on the connection between Torah and art.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast