Creative Spirit

The Israelites in the desert were told to build the Mishkan, a temporary Temple.
Bezalel was designated the chief artisan, but many Israelites helped with this creation .
The people involved in this creative activity were described as having "wisdom of the heart", a spark of Divine inspiration in their creative work.
Even today's artisans have spiritual inspiration in their creativity.
Then: Rina Cadranel, an art teacher, talks about the creativity within each of us.
And: David Friedman on the connection between Torah and art.
Loading....
Click here to download the podcast
Tags:mikdash kids