Should you borrow money to make money?

Be Wary of the Risks of Margin Accounts

Douglas Goldstein,

Doug Goldstein, CFP, cross-border financial advisor, asks Macro Watch author Richard Duncan what listeners can do to weather a global recession. His answer really is quite simple. Doug and Richard discuss what leads to a recession and how a global economy is a good thing.

Doug also explains margin accounts or borrowing money to make an investment. He offers 4 questions to ask yourself before making such a risky investment move. Find out what a margin account is and why it may be a bad.



