Woman killed in traffic accident in southern Israel

Woman critically injured in collision with truck succumbs to her injuries. Additional victim in serious condition.

One person was killed and another seriously injured in a traffic accident in southern Israel Friday morning.

The accident took place on Highway 4 near the Ad Halom bridge at the entrance to Ashdod.

Authorities say a truck collided with a private car by an off-ramp from Highway 4 at the Ad Halom junction .

The victims include an elderly man and woman who were trapped inside the private car after it collided with the truck.

The woman, estimated to be in her 70s or early 80s, was critically injured in the accident and later died at the scene, despite efforts by paramedics to stabilize her condition.

The second victim, a man of similar age, was seriously injured but was found conscious by emergency response teams. After receiving first aid treatment at the scene of the accident, the man was evacuated to Kaplan Hospital in Rehovot.

“When we got there, we saw a private car crushed after having collided with the rear end of a truck,” said MDA paramedic Yeky Atraktzi. “A man and woman roughly 80 years of age were trapped inside the car. The woman was unconscious and had no vital signs. We provided first aid, but shortly afterwards we were forced to declare her dead from her injuries.”

“While we were treating the roughly 80-year old man who was suffering from injuries to his chest and stomach we transported him to the hospital, while he was fully conscious and in serious condition.”