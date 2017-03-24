Shas supports Yachimovich as head of the Histadrut labor union

Shas signs agreement with former Labor party head to support her for head of Histadrut, add Shas delegates to her faction list.

Is a change in the balance of power in the Histadrut leadership underway? An agreement was signed between the Social Home faction lead by former Labor party leader Shelly Yachimovich, and the Shas party early Friday morning to deal jointly with the issue of the Histradtrut leadership.

According to the agreement, Shas will support Yachimovich's candidacy for the chairmanship of the Histadrut, and the two factions will compete together on a joint list under the name 'The Social Home.'

A list of delegates was to be submitted this morning, with a Shas delegate in every fourth spot on the list.

Shas chairman Aryeh Deri said that "Shas and Shelly Yachimovich have similar views on social matters and their concern for the weak, and the connection between the two factions could be great news for all the workers in Israel."

Shelly Yachimovich added, "We and Shas share a broad consensus on social issues. Cooperation will bring us together to all levels of the working public, will prove that a social agenda can be unifying, and will ensure our victory in the elections."