Beit Shemesh man indicted for sexually assaulting 11-year old

Suspect allegedly paid young victim 20 shekels to keep quiet after twice sexually assaulting him next to synagogue.

Authorities filed an indictment Thursday against a Beit Shemesh man suspected of sexually assaulting a young boy next door to a synagogue, and then paying him a small sum to ensure he did not divulge what had happened.

Jerusalem district prosecutors charged 51-year old Avraham Eizenbach on two counts of performing indecent acts on a minor.

According to the indictment Eizenbach, who served as the warden (gabbai) of a Beit Shemesh synagogue, on two separate occasions pressured an 11-year old boy to follow him into a caravan next to the synagogue where the then proceeded to sexually assault him.

After the assaults, Eizenbach then paid the boy 20 shekels in exchange for his silence.

Last week police arrested Eizenbach, who has denied the charges against him. But prosecutors note that during interrogation, Eizenbach initially refused to cooperate with investigators and remained silent, only to admit to some of the charges later on as the investigation progressed.