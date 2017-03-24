White House: No agreement yet on construction

White House says no agreements have been reached with Israel on construction in Judea and Samaria.

The White House said on Thursday night that no agreements have yet been reached with Israel on the issue of construction in Judea and Samaria.

The statement from the White House came after four days of talks in Washington between President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Jason Greenblatt, and an Israeli delegation led by Yoav Horowitz, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s chief of staff.

“The United States delegation reiterated President Trump’s concern regarding settlement activity in the context of moving towards a peace agreement,” the statement said.

“The Israeli delegation made clear that Israel’s intent going forward is to adopt a policy regarding settlement activity that takes those concerns into consideration. The talks were serious and constructive, and they are ongoing,” it added.

The discussions in Washington were a follow up to Greenblatt’s meeting with Netanyahu last week.

Following last week’s meeting, Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the two confirmed the shared commitment of Israel and the United States “to promote a real and lasting peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians, that will strengthen Israel's security and the stability in the region.”

The statement also said the two agreed to try to reach a formula on Israeli construction that will promote “peace and security”.

On Wednesday, reports in Israeli media said that Greenblatt asked Israel to cease building in communities in Judea and Samaria located outside of the so-called “settlement blocs”.

A senior government official rejected those reports on Thursday, making clear that no such demands were made.