Erdogan demands removal of laptop ban

Turkish President urges the United States and Britain to lift bans on laptops on flights.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday urged the United States and Britain to lift their bans on laptops and tablet computers in the cabin of flights from many Middle East and North African countries, including Turkey.

The United States was the first to announce a ban on electronic devices bigger than mobile phones on direct flights from 10 airports in seven Middle Eastern countries and Turkey.

The British government followed, announcing a cabin baggage ban on laptops on direct passenger flights to the UK from Turkey, Lebanon, Jordan, Egypt, Tunisia and Saudi Arabia.

“I hope that these nations, the United States and Britain, will review this and withdraw it as soon as possible,” Erdogan said Thursday in a televised interview, according to AFP.

The American ban affects around 50 flights per day from nine airlines: Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Turkish Airlines, Saudia, Kuwait Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways.

The British ban affects 14 airlines: British Airways, EasyJet, Jet2.com, Monarch, Thomas Cook, Thomson, Turkish Airlines, Pegasus Airways, Atlas-Global Airlines, Middle East Airlines, Egyptair, Royal Jordanian, Tunis Air and Saudia.