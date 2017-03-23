One terrorist killed, three wounded during attack on Jewish town

Arab terrorists attacking the town of Beit El with firebombs neutralized by IDF soldiers. One terrorist killed, three wounded.

A gang of five Arab terrorists attacked the Jewish town of Beit El in Samaria Thursday night, hurling firebombs at the entrance to the community.

The terrorists drove up to the entrance of Beit El in a car, exited the vehicle, and began throwing the firebombs towards the town.

IDF soldiers stationed in Beit El quickly opened fire on the terrorists, who attempted to flee the scene.

An army spokeswoman confirmed the attack and the IDF response, but declined to elaborate.

"The suspects hurled firebombs towards the community," she said, adding that the soldiers returned fire. "Hits were confirmed."

Sources in the Palestinian Authority claimed one terrorist was eliminated, while the other four were wounded. Of the surviving terrorists, one, the driver was lightly injured, while the other three are in serious-to-critical condition.

No casualties were reported in Beit El or among the soldiers stationed in the area.

A security official in Beit El described the incident to Arutz Sheva: “A Palestinian vehicle drove up with five passengers. They went out and threw a number of firebombs, some of which went over Beit El’s security fence, some of which exploded outside of it, while others were [unused] and left whole, and were taken for investigation.”