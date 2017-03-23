Identity of London terrorist revealed

The terrorist responsible for Wednesday’s deadly attack outside of the British parliament in London was identified by British authorities on Thursday as 52-year old Khalid Masood.
Police say Masood, a resident of the West Midlands, was born in Kent, England. Authorities noted that Masood had not terror convictions and was not the subject of a terror investigation at the time of the attack.
“Prior to #WestminsterAttack Masood,52, was not subject of any current investigations & no intel about his intent to mount a terrorist attack,” the London Metropolitan Police wrote in a twitter comment Thursday.
But according to Scotland Yard, Masood did have a lengthy record of other offenses, not related to terrorism – including violent crimes.
From 1983 to 2003, Masood was convicted in a number of cases, including property damage, assault, weapons possession, and disrupting the peace.
On Wednesday, Masood crashed into a crowd of pedestrians walking on Westminster Bridge near Parliament with a rented SUV. Two people were killed and dozens injured.
Masood then exited his vehicle and stabbed Keith Palmer, a London police officer, to death before being shot and killed at the scene.
On Thursday, police in Belgium said a 39-year old French man of North African descent identified as Mohamed R. was arrested after he attempted to ram pedestrians in a crowded outdoor shopping center in Antwerp. A shotgun, knives, and unidentified liquid were later found in his car.
Earlier on Thursday the ISIS terror group claimed responsibility for the attack in London, proclaiming Masood a "soldier of ISIS".