An anti-Semitic picture is worth a thousand words

New initiative aims to gather all photographic evidence of anti-Semitism on US campuses in one easy-to-navigate location online.

A new initiative aims to expose anti-Semitic activity on college campuses visually on social media, The Algemeiner reported.

Tammi Rossman-Benjamin, head of the campus watchdog group AMCHA Initiative, told The Algemeiner that the idea was to gather photographic evidence of anti-Semitism on US campuses and post online in a single, easy-to-find location so that people who view the photographs "will be left with a better understanding of what is going on.”

“It’s one thing to write and read about an anti-Semitic incident; it’s quite another to see it. The phrase ‘a picture is worth a thousand words’ could not be more apt,” she asserted.

The AMCHA Initiative monitors more than 400 college campuses across the US for anti-Semitic activity and incidents.

According to Rossman-Benjamin, “an overwhelming majority of the activity we have been recording [for the social media project] overall is related to Israel” rather than to classic raced-based or Christian anti-Semitism.