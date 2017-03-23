Suspected terror attempt in Antwerp

A driver speeding towards a crowded Antwerp shopping area and carrying weapons was arrested by Belgian police Thursday afternoon, on suspicion he planned to attack pedestrians one day after a similar attack in London left three dead.

The suspect, a French citizen of North African descent, reportedly drove at high speed towards an outdoor shopping center, narrowly missing pedestrians who were forced to jump out of the way.

After Belgian police intercepted the car and arrested the driver, a bomb squad was called in to inspect the car for any possible explosive devices.

Inside the car, authorities found a shotgun, knives, and a gas can carrying a liquid which has yet to be identified.

The apparent attempted terrorist attack comes a day after the one year anniversary of the ISIS bombings in Brussels which killed 32 and wounded more than 300.