Erdan: We hope arrest will shed light on threats against JCCs

Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan (Likud) commented on the arrest by Israeli Police of a suspect believed to have been involved in the recent wave of threats against Jewish centers and other institutions:

“I congratulate the Israeli Police on leading a complex international investigation, together with law enforcement agencies from around the world, which led to the arrest of the suspect.

"We hope that this investigation will help shed light on some of the recent threats against Jewish institutions, which have caused great concern both among Jewish communities and the Israeli government. ”

Erdan's comments come as Israeli police arrested this morning a 19-year-old Israeli suspected of making security-related threats and publishing false reports in Jewish communities in countries around the world.