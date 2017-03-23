MKs and party activists to release letter of support for Bennett

As vote for Jewish Home party leadership approaches, letter of support to be published by week's end endorses Naftali Bennett.

As the April 27 date of the Jewish Home party primaries looms, a letter of support is set to be published at the end of the week, in which some 120 supporters, including MKs and Jewish Home party activists, call on people to “express their trust in Naftali Bennett and support his continued leadership of the Jewish Home party.”

Among other things, the letter says that Bennett’s “significant, unprecedented accomplishments are well-known in the fields of education, security, the legal system, social activism, Zionist settlement, and in the other fields of life influencing each and every one of us.”

Among the signatories to the letter are Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan, and Faction Chairman MK Shuli Mualem.

So far, 5 have announced their candidacy to head the Jewish Home party.