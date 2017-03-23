Watch: Police officer brutalizes Arab driver

Police note upon receiving video, officer sent on immediate forced leave later to be summoned for hearing to weigh continued police service.

A Yassam policeman (Yechidat haSiur haMeyuchedet - "Special Patrol Unit") brutally assaulted an Arab truck driver in the Wadi Joz neighborhood of East Jerusalem, among other abuses.

After that, the policeman beat the driver and kicked him, and after two other men arrived, the policeman appeared to hit them too. At the end of the video, the policeman returned to the first man whom he had hit and kicked him again.

Israel Police said, "This is serious and unusual behavior that is inconsistent with the behavior expected of officers in the Israel Police.

"Upon our receiving the video, the officer was sent on immediate forced leave and will be summoned to a hearing to weigh his continued service in the police."