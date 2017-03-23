'A journalist should be less superficial'

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir slammed journalist Dan Margalit for his criticism of Judge Moshe Drori's verdict on the case of a Jewish youth who threw a Molotov cocktail.

"Judge Drori, whose rulings are problematic, acquitted a Jew who threw a Molotov cocktail. The Palestinian does not have such a chance," Margalit tweeted. "I hope that the State Prosecutor's Office will appeal."

In response, Ben-Gvir wrote to Margalit, "If you bothered to read the verdict, you would have found that he did not acquit and did not convict (there is a difference) and in the arguments for fixing punishment I relied on Justice Drori's rulings regarding Arab youths ..."

In a conversation with Arutz Sheva, Attorney Ben-Gvir says that attacking court rulings without reading a single word is imprinted in the DNA of some journalists. "In the arguments for fixing the punishment, I relied on various decisions by Justice Drori that Arab minors should not be convicted of throwing stones after they underwent a rehabilitation process and expressed remorse, but Dan Margalit did not even read a single line of the broader sentence and therefore reacted superficially. "

As for the State Prosecutor's Office's chances of appeal, Adv. Ben-Gvir wishes to update Dan Margalit that the deadline for appeal is over. "That's why this story went out to the media now, even though it's been two months since the verdict, but Margalit is not familiar with these details and I do not blame him, he is simply ignorant of the material."