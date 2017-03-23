Can You Really Live on Less?

Graham Hill is a firm believer that you can live on less. Grahams awesome TED Talk, Less Stuff, More Happiness set off a lively debate. He shares his unique view on societys need to get more money, more power, more stuff just more in general.

Yet, studies show that beyond a certain minimum income level, peoples happiness levels dont increase the more money they earn. Doug and Graham discuss why having more money doesnt necessarily mean youll have more happiness, and why the idea less = happiness is true for many people.



Everyone has an opinion on everything, particularly money. Who should you turn to for financial advice, and how can you separate sound advice from nonsense? Doug talks about the advice given in a Kiplinger article, 12 Reasons You Will Go Broke in Retirement.





