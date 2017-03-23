Watch: Video documents moments of London terror attack

The number of murdered in the terror attack near the British Parliament on Wednesday rose over the course of the night to 4, including 3 civilians and a policeman.

40 were wounded in the attack.

The terrorist was killed after being shot by security forces. In a video released last night documenting the attack, the terrorist can be seen accelerating as he plows into the sidewalk on Westminster Bridge.

Police forces raided a hotel in Birmingham and closed down part of the city for about two hours in the area in which which it is suspected that the terrorist rented the car with which he carried out the attack. An official announcement from police has not yet been released regarding the details of the raid.

London Police called on citizens to avoid populous areas. Following the attack, the area surrounding the British Parliament was blocked off, and a lockdown imposed on the Parliament building for several hours.

Mark Rowley, head of the anti-terrorism unit of British Police, said that police suspect that the terrorist was "inspired by international terrorism" - and that they believed they knew who he was. He did not release further details, however.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday evening denounced the attack as “sick and depraved,” asserting that the location of the attack was no accident.

“The terrorists chose to strike at the heart of our capital city, where people of all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech,” she said. “These streets of Westminster – home to the world’s oldest Parliament – are ingrained with a spirit of freedom that echoes in some of the furthest corners of the globe. And the values our Parliament represents – democracy, freedom, human rights, the rule of law – command the admiration and respect of free people everywhere. That is why it is a target for those who reject those values.”