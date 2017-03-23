Gender separation to return to officers training school

IDF COS says units in officers training school will again be gender-separated, following numerous complaints from religious soldiers.

IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot announced that units in the IDF officers training school will once again be gender-separated between men and women, following numerous complaints from religious soldiers concerned about their ability to maintain a religious lifestyle during the officer’s training course.

Previously, cadets had complained that red lines had been crossed in the course such as mixed-gender bathrooms, joint sleeping arrangements during field exercises and, likewise, carrying “wounded” female soldiers during exercises.

Eizenkot announced his decision in a meeting he held last night with rabbinical representatives of the religious Zionist sector. According to the report in Yediot Aharonot, the Chief of Staff made clear that, starting from the summer, female soldiers in the school would be transferred to a different base to complete the course.

In addition, starting next month the “Lahav” and “Nachshon” battalions of the officers training school will already establish gender-separated units.