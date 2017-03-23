The week of the tabernacle’s dedication: It takes a generous heart to welcome G-d into this world.

This week all of Israel will be concluding the second book of the Torah, the book of Exodus, with the reading of the two portions of Vayahkel and Pekudei.

In this week's dynamic installment of Temple Talk, Yitzchak Reuven and Rabbi Chaim Richman find that these two Torah portions provide fresh insight into the nature and purpose of G-d's command to erect a Sanctuary for Him on this earth.

Not only does this coincide with the purpose of creation itself, it's also the greatest love story ever told.





Loading....





Click here to download the podcast