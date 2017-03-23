Watch: Eiffel Tower goes dark in solidarity with London

Eiffel Tower lights switched off as a mark of respect to the victims of the Westminster terrorist attack.

The lights on the Eiffel Tower in Paris were switched off Wednesday night, in a show of solidarity with the people of London and as a mark of respect to the victims of the Westminster terrorist attack.

The event was marked at midnight on Wednesday.

Police in London said five people, including the terrorist, were killed in Wednesday’s attack and about 40 were injured.

Mark Rowley, Britain's most senior counter-terrorism officer, told reporters the attack started when a car was driven over Westminster Bridge, hitting and injuring members of the public and three police officers.

"A car then crashed near to parliament and at least one man, armed with a knife, continued the attack and tried to enter parliament," Rowley said, according to Reuters.

He said the police's "fast-paced investigation" was working on the assumption that the attack was "Islamist-related terrorism".

Police believed they knew the identity of the attacker but would not provide details at this stage, added Rowley.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday evening denounced the attack, describing it as “sick and depraved”.

May stressed that “the location of this attack was no accident.”

“The terrorists chose to strike at the heart of our capital city, where people of all nationalities, religions and cultures come together to celebrate the values of liberty, democracy and freedom of speech,” she added.